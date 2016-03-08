Lazio, Lotito: 'I innovated the loan deal with a buy option attached'
07 January at 12:40Lazio president Claudio Lotito discussed the club’s transfer policy and history in an interview with Italian newspaper La Repubblica via Calciomercato.com today.
“There are many market acquisitions that should be remembered. The one that’s the biggest profit in the history of the club is certainly Milinkovic-Savic, for the prices that have been given about him.”
The Italian businessman then touched on his history as Lazio president across transfer windows.
"My first year I bought nine players on a market day. It was my baptism, the market closed and a few days later there was the Super Cup against AC Milan. Among those 9 there were some very valuable players, like Rocchi. I was able to close many operations on loan with a buy option attached, an innovation for the time.”
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who is contracted to Lazio until 2024, is one of the club’s biggest stars, being linked with moves to Juventus, Inter and Manchester United in last summer’s transfer window. This season he has scored four goals and provided seven assists in 22 appearances.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments