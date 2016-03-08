Lazio, Lotito: 'I turned down 160 million euros for Milinkovic-Savic'

Claudio Lotito spoke to Lalaziosiamonoi.it (via Calciomercato.com), here is what he had to say concerning Milinkovic-Savic:



"When I joined the world of football back in 2004, the president was perceived as a boss. When I took over Lazio, the club wasn't financially stable and nobody believed that the club would be able to turn around. We have taken big steps and we are all pleased with our progression. Milan have 130 million euros in losses, Inter have 70 million euros in losses, Juve have 20 million euros in losses, we are at plus 38 million euros so we are very happy about this. Milinkovic-Savic? I don't have much to say but I did turn down 160 million euros for one of my star players but I won't tell you who (laughing)....'. More to come on the matter...



Lazio are coming off a very disappointing 1-2 loss to Chievo Verona as they will now be taking on AC Milan in the Coppa Italia mid-week.