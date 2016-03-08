Lazio, Lotito: 'I've risked by safety to change to Curva Nord for the better'
18 December at 14:45Lazio president Claudio Lotito spoke to gathered reporters at a press conference today ahead of the Biancocelesti’s Supercoppa Italiana against Juventus this weekend, with Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com noting his words.
"We must live the day, game after game. I see a good competitive ferocity, dictated by the desire to demonstrate. Sunday there will be an important game, it will be a fundamental test to understand if we have acquired the mentality of the great team. Recovering matches like the one with Cagliari is indicative of a strong and strong-willed team. The quality of the game is recognised by everyone and must be translated into results. In the world of football, it doesn't matter who is closest to us.”
The Italian businessman then touched on the negative beliefs held by other fans and individuals about Lazio fans.
“Lazio still has a lack of recognition in behaviour for a past history. I tried to instil precise values during my management. Even today, when there are international matches, we're still referred to as right-wing and racist fans. We've put in place a series of actions aimed at preventing it. We've made a choice because we're always in favour of respect for the law and values. We are always in the front line to fight and bring results, to eradicate negative phenomena even within the fans. We are for the respect of human dignity, for the weakest people. We want to be recognised for what we do.”
Lotito spoke about Lazio’s Curva Nord and the composition of that part of the stadium.
“A lot of people still think it's the same as it was 20 years ago. Now there are parents, with children, there's a composed way to support the team. I am proud to have changed the way of thinking and acting, even risking my safety. Fines from UEFA? Is it normal for Lazio to have to take a fine because someone with a microphone goes under the Curva and hears someone's wrong phrase? It makes no sense to pay for the sins of a single individual.”
Finally, Lotito gave his thoughts about Serie A’s recent anti-racism campaign, which was widely condemned for its usage of artwork featuring three different monkeys.
“The spirit was not to emphasise the racist aspect, but so it was received. The League's campaign has passed off as too strong a campaign. The monkey is seen as a racist act, because it approaches the human being. They wanted to focus on the problem of the monkey to say: Man cannot be considered a monkey, but a human being.”
Apollo Heyes
