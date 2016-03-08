Lazio, Lotito: 'Immobile is the symbol of this team, he's a son of the people'
07 January at 09:45Lazio president Claudio Lotito discussed the Biancocelesti’s incredible run of form and their squad in an interview with Italian newspaper La Repubblica via Calciomercato.com today.
“Immobile is the symbol of this team from an emotional point of view. He's a son of the people, he represents all the team’s different parts and arouses empathy for his behaviour, irony and willingness. I have a beautiful personal relationship with him, of great affection.”
He then touched on what the management thought of Immobile before his arrival at the club.
"I was convinced, like Tare, that he would do important things, but nobody could predict them. He was a player who was suffering in the previous club and who, put in the right conditions, in a familiar environment, flourished and exploded. Lazio are a big family of which I'm the father. I don't make preferences among my children, I praise the qualities of each one, thanks to which you get the total quality of the squad.”
The Italian businessman spoke about the Roman club’s coach, Simone Inzaghi.
"Simone Inzaghi is a great football connoisseur and works 24 hours a day, managing to involve the players emotionally, he is a great motivator.”
Finally, Lotito discussed the reports that there was racial abuse against Brescia striker Mario Balotelli in the Biancocelesti’s recent 2-1 win over the Lombard club.
"Racism against Balotelli in the Brescia game? The healthy part of Lazio have become aware of their responsibilities and role. Today, it's in front of everyone's eyes, there's a responsible and quality fan base that opposes and makes them a small minority that uses football for other purposes and that still endanger my safety.”
Apollo Heyes
