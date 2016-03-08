Lazio, Lotito keen to keep stars happy after all big names remain
04 September at 12:45A transfer market with a project in mind, Lazio managed to keep a hold of all their big stars this window. Despite interest from Manchester United, Inter and PSG in Serbian Serie A midfielder of the year Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Sevilla on Spanish midfielder Luis Alberto and interest from China and Turkey on forward Felipe Caicedo, President Claudio Lotito managed to fend the clubs off and secure a strong starting 11 for this season.
The businessman has learnt his lessons from previous years and is keen to keep the stars happy. Lotito will reward the big stars and hope he can win their loyalty towards the Biancocelesti as the Roman side fight to secure Champions League qualification this season. This is especially important this year, as reported earlier, with Lazio’s squad depth being low, meaning the club must work hard to keep the stars healthy and fit as the campaign progresses.
Apollo Heyes
