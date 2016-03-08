Lazio, Lotito meets with Inzaghi to discuss new contract for head coach
06 April at 10:45According to what has been reported by today's edition of the Corriere dello Sport, Lazio president Claudio Lotito has met with head coach Simone Inzaghi to discuss the future of the Italian boss. CorSport suggest that there is a willingness on the club's side to offer Inzaghi a new deal; as a thank you for all the hard work he has done since joining the club.
Lazio are in good form; despite a loss to Spal midweek coming just days after a 1-0 win against Inter Milan at San Siro. Lazio are in the running for a Champions League spot but will, more than likely, end up back in the Europa League for another season next year.
