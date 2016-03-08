Lazio, Lotito outburst at Inzaghi: “You’re always complaining about everything, everything”
22 August at 12:00After Lazio were defeated 2-1 by Napoli on the opening day of the season, questions should be asked as to how the Biancoceleste suffered their usual blackout once again – throwing away a lead to lose at home. With a tough test against Juventus coming up next, away at the Allianz Stadium, the team will need to bounce back.
In a video released first by Il Messaggero and later circulating around the internet, Claudio Lotito is caught on the phone, shouting loudly at the person on the other end of the line. As the name “Simone” is mentioned, we can assume that it is in fact Lazio head coach Simone Inzaghi on the other end of the phone.
From what can be transcribed, we hear: “Simone I decide, you do not decide. I'm telling you, I want to be sure of those who are sick and those who are not sick. You're always complaining about everything, everything! You have a team that is ten times what the others are worth.”
We can assume that Inzaghi is on the other end of the phone and, if so, it is clear that Lotito is not happy one bit with the attitude of his head coach.
