Lazio take on Juventus shortly and, speaking to Sky Sport ahead of the game, Brazilian midfielder Lucas Leiva spoke about the task ahead:"It's true that we lost the first game at home, but against a great team, now go for the first three points, we know it's important to us, we come here to play, we finally see what happens. Juventus won 7 league titles consecutively, without Ronaldo, they are now stronger than before, but we have to be careful with all the teams."