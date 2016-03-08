Lazio, Lucas Leiva: ‘We go to Turin for all three points”
25 August at 17:45Lazio take on Juventus shortly and, speaking to Sky Sport ahead of the game, Brazilian midfielder Lucas Leiva spoke about the task ahead:
“It's true that we lost the first game at home, but against a great team, now go for the first three points, we know it's important to us, we come here to play, we finally see what happens. Juventus won 7 league titles consecutively, without Ronaldo, they are now stronger than before, but we have to be careful with all the teams.”
