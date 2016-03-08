Lazio, Luis Alberto discusses future with Biancocelesti
11 October at 12:00Lazio midfielder Luis Alberto has given a lengthy interview to Mundo Deportivo after returning to the Spanish national team for the first time in two years:
'Last year I suffered a serious injury that caused me to be injured for most of the year and was not in the plans. It was very difficult to play. I had to skip many games. with my team, Lazio. It was very complicated for me and the family because they also live with it.
'I don't know if I'm a star or not. What I want is to feel good, keep having fun, keep this level for as long as possible, so that this injury does not return, to prevent it every day. I want to be always available for the coach, to play well for my club.
'Market? It has always been talked about and it's nice to talk because it means that things are done well. I think there has never been a chance to leave Lazio.
'Fabian at Barcelona? It is normal, Fabian is a young guy, an extraordinary player, I think he will be one of the best in his position, not only will he match with Barça, but with more teams. What he has to do is enjoy what he is doing at Napoli and play well.
'I at Barcelona? If Barça comes, I will thank them. In the end we have to compete, feel good and who will decide will decide.'
