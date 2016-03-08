Lazio, Luis Alberto: 'Scudetto? A dream. I want Euro 2020'
28 December at 22:00Luis Alberto tells his story. In a long interview granted to Marca and reported via calciomercato, the Lazio playmaker speaks across the board, starting from the Italian Super Cup win against Juventus:
"It was a great joy. Last season was very difficult and we wanted to end the year on a great note. The days before the game I had some annoyance, but I did my best to play and in the end I scored too. There was a title in prize, but we managed to win in the championship and we knew that we could repeat ourselves in the cup. We are aware of what we can achieve if we give the soul in every race ".
Lazio find themselves flirting with the top in Serie A this season, only 4 points behind joint leaders Inter and Juventus after match-day 17. Luis Alberto was asked to comment on his teams current form and even potential of bringing home an unlikely scudetto to the city of Rome for the first time in almost two decades:
"Now we are in a very good time, we want to continue like this to stay on the top floors of the ranking. Scudetto? It's still early, let's go one step at a time. Talking about the scudetto now distracts us and that's it. Being in a fight would be a dream that becomes reality, but we must be careful ".
The player was then asked about his coach, who is making waves in Italian and European media for his fantastic efforts with the Roman outfit:
"He has given me more freedom of space, he wants me to be more protagonist and for now it is going well, both for the team and me. This year I am at a very high level, I took one more shot, I feel very well and I'm taking on new responsibilities".
On still being selected and going to Euro 2020 - "There is something that would excite me: going to Euro 2020, but it doesn't just depend on me. There are many great players who want the same".
