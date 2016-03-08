Lazio make first bid for Brazilian Liverpool and Inter Milan target

The latest reports from CittaCeleste indicate that Lazio have in fact made the first bid for reported Liverpool and Inter Milan target, Luan.



Luan, 25, currently plays for Gremio in Brazil. The Porto Alegre based side are not too keen to depart with the forward despite Lazio’s intentions. Igli Tare has supposedly been a fan of Luan for some time now and reports suggest that the biancoceleste have made the first bid, of €15 million.



Gremio, however, are not interested in this little money and it is presumed that Lazio will change their focus to Atalanta’s Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez – as he is reportedly available for €15 million.



If things don’t work out with the Gomez deal however, Lazio could return to Gremio’s negotiation room and try and tempt them with a figure closer to the €25 million that the Brazilian club want for the striker.



For more Lazio news, visit The Laziali and for more general rumours and features, visit the CalcioMercato homepage.

