Lazio make Francesco Acerbi deal official
12 July at 10:45After he completed his medical at the Padeia clinic in Rome this morning, Francesco Acerbi’s switch from Sassuolo to Lazio has been confirmed by the Biancoceleste.
The 30-year-old has signed a 5-year deal with the Roman club, with the transfer thought to have been agreed for a figure of around €10-€12 million.
Lazio will be hoping that their new man can somewhat fill the void left by Stefan de Vrij, after the Dutchman left on a free to join rivals Inter Milan.
