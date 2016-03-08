Lazio-Marseille and Betis-Milan: Predicted Lineups

Tonight, Milan and Lazio will play their matches for fourth day of the Europa League groups stage. The team managed by Simone Inzaghi will be the first to go on the pitch at 18.55, to face Olympique Marseille: on the bench of the French team there is Rudi Garcia, who coached AS Roma. At 20.55 will be the turn of the Rossoneri, that will face Betis Sevilla: in Spain, the Gattuso’s side will have to show a good performance, after the bad defeat suffered at home, but the risk is that they will be distracted from the next Serie A match against Juventus.



Predicted Lineups:



LAZIO-MARSEILLE

LAZIO (3-5-2): Strakosha; Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Radu; Marusic, Parolo, Cataldi, Milinkovic-Savic, Caceres; Correa, Immobile.

MARSIGLIA (4-2-3-1): Mandanda; Sarr, Rami, Celeta-Car, Amavi; Luiz Gustavo, Strootman; Thauvin, Payet, Ocampos; Mitroglou.



BETIS-MILAN

BETIS (3-5-2): Lopez; Mandi, Bartra, Sidnei; Barragan, Lo Celso, Carvalho, Canales, Junior; Loren, Sanabria.

MILAN (3-5-2): Reina; Musacchio, Zapata, Rodriguez; Borini, Kessiè, Bakayoko, Calhanoglu, Laxalt; Suso, Cutrone.