Lazio-Marseille: match preview and predicted line-ups
08 November at 13:15Lazio vs Marseille is set to take place at the Stadio Olimpico tomorrow evening, as Simone Inzaghi’s side look to book a place in the next stage of the competition with a victory over Rudi Garcia’s OM. The Biancocelesti currently sit in 2nd in Group H with 6 points from 2 wins and 1 loss in their opening three games. Marseille, on the other hand, have just the one point to their name, sitting five points behind Lazio in 3rd.
Lazio come into Lazio vs Marseille with four wins and one loss from their last five games; including impressive 3-1 and 4-1 wins against Marseille and Spal respectively, whilst also suffering a 3-0 home defeat to Luciano Spalletti’s Inter Milan. Lazio cruised to victory over Spal at the weekend, with a brace from Ciro Immobile and goals from Danilo Cataldi and Marco Parolo giving the Biancocelesti an important three points in Serie A.
For the predicted line-ups and the rest of the preview, find it on The Laziali – the number one English source of Lazio online.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments