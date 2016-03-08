Lazio midfielder Davide Di Gennaro joins Salernitana
17 August at 21:30Lazio attempted to offload a lot of their deadweight in the final day of the Italian transfer window, offloading Djavan and André Anderson on loan to Salernitana, Mattia Sprocati on loan to Parma and, officially now, selling Davide Di Gennaro to Salernitana.
Di Gennaro makes the jump across Claudio Lotito’s clubs, joining the Salerno club on a permanent deal. Davide Di Gennaro was never really good enough to be considered for Simone Inzaghi’s project at Lazio and thus never got enough game-time.
He was signed to help Lazio meet their home-grown Italian quota but, since this is now easily met, the experienced midfielder was no longer needed.
