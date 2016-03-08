Lazio midfielder heading for exit; Sevilla waiting
25 May at 20:15Lazio midfielder Luis Alberto looks increasingly like his future will lie away from the Italian capital. After an outstanding 2017/18 season, this season has been less spectacular for the Spaniard, who missed the last match against Bologna and will miss the Biancocelesti's final league game of the season against Torino.
According to what has been reported by El Desmarque, La Liga outfit Sevilla are confident of resigning their former player. The Andalusian club are prepared to bring Luis Alberto back to Spain but will face a blockade in the form of Lazio's valuation.
With a contract not expiring until 2022, Lazio are in a position to request an appropriate figure for the player. Reports suggest that Sevilla will have to pay a figure of around €30m for the Spaniard.
