Lazio midfielder responds to Sevilla interest; Biancocelesti prepare renewal
29 June at 12:45Luis Alberto is one of the Lazio players whose future appears to be hanging in the balance this summer. Alberto was concerned by Lazio president Claudio Lotito's words that if there is one thing there is no shortage of in football, it is players; suggesting that the owner sees no player on the roster as unsellable.
Luis Alberto's former club Sevilla are one of the interested parties, with former Spain and Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui at the helm now. Speaking to Canal Sur Television, Alberto made comments on his future:
"Future? We'll see what happens, I still have a contract with Lazio at the moment. Lopetegui? I've met him several times in the National team and I know how he works, I like him. I think he's a coach who knows my characteristics."
Now, Lazio are reportedly considering a new contract for Luis Alberto, with the club ready to give the Spaniard a new deal to tempt him into staying at the club; despite the words of Claudio Lotito that may suggest otherwise.
