Lazio, Milinkovic-Savic contract renewal expected soon: the details

16 September at 11:15
Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is ready to sign a new contract deal with the Biancocelesti, according to Calciomercato.com.
 
After the interested from English side Manchester United faded, Lazio president Claudio Lotito realised that his star midfielder would stay for at least another season and after a period of negotiations with Milinkovic-Savic’s agent Mateja Kezmal, a deal is close.
 
The details are as follows: a 5-year agreement for a salary of almost €3m per season, plus extra in performance related bonuses such as goals and assists, as well as a possible buyout clause to protect Lotito’s star man, although a figure hasn’t been reached just yet.
 
President Lotito has also forbidden any promise of a transfer of the midfielder to either Juventus or Inter, with both clubs highly interested in acquiring the Serie A midfielder of the year.
 
The deal is expected to be signed by the 24-year-old Serbian in the coming days.

For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Juventus
Lazio

Globetrotter

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.