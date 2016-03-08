Lazio, Milinkovic-Savic contract renewal expected soon: the details
16 September at 11:15Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is ready to sign a new contract deal with the Biancocelesti, according to Calciomercato.com.
After the interested from English side Manchester United faded, Lazio president Claudio Lotito realised that his star midfielder would stay for at least another season and after a period of negotiations with Milinkovic-Savic’s agent Mateja Kezmal, a deal is close.
The details are as follows: a 5-year agreement for a salary of almost €3m per season, plus extra in performance related bonuses such as goals and assists, as well as a possible buyout clause to protect Lotito’s star man, although a figure hasn’t been reached just yet.
President Lotito has also forbidden any promise of a transfer of the midfielder to either Juventus or Inter, with both clubs highly interested in acquiring the Serie A midfielder of the year.
The deal is expected to be signed by the 24-year-old Serbian in the coming days.
Apollo Heyes
