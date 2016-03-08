Lazio, Milinkovic-Savic: 'I'm feeling better but was very afraid last night'
25 April at 18:30Lazio emerged as 1-0 victors from San Siro last night as a goal from Argentine forward Joaquin Correa separated the two sides at the final whistle. With this result, Lazio progress to the final of the Coppa Italia - due to be played against either Atalanta or Fiorentina depending on the result of their second leg tie this evening.
During the first half of the clash between Lazio and Milan, however, Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic had to come off for the visitors after slipping and landing awkwardly on his leg. Sitting on the bench in tears, Milinkovic-Savic seemed to be of the belief that his season was over. Now, in an interview with LaLazioSiamoNoi, Milinkovic-Savic has revealed how he feels today and his feelings after the game.
"We are waiting for the doctors for the results of the tests. The pain? It's less now, I'm better. Last night, however, there was so much fear in that moment. Recovery for the final? I hope to recover, let's move on."
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments