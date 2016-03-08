Lazio, Milinkovic-Savic to sign contract extension next week

Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is expected to pen a new contract with Lazio next week. According to Il Corriere dello Sport, the player's agent Mateja Kezman has already met representatives of the club to discuss a new deal for his client.



Kezman could sign a new € 3.2 million-a-year deal until 2023. A release clause could be included in the new contract of the Serbia International who was wanted by Juve, AC Milan, Man Utd and Real Madrid last summer.

