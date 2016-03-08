Lazio move for Papu Gomez to be done or off in 48 hours
24 July at 10:45According to what has been revealed by Matteo Petrucci of Sky Sports to Radiosei, the move Lazio are making for Atalanta’s Italian-Argentina forward Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez is to be concluded; either with a move or without one, within the next 48 hours.
Speaking to Radiosei, Petrucci said: “I think Tare stopped in Auronzo for a few days. Maybe his stay can unlock something in the market. Lotito on the other hand should arrive on Thursday when the team is presented and considering that it has been a long time since Lotito does not take part in the presentation of the team, this can also be perceived as a signal.”
The rumours suggested that Lazio were not willing to meet Atalanta’s €15 million demands for the forward, yet Atalanta were not prepared to lower their asking price. Now, things enter the final stages of negotiations, before Tare and Lazio give up and look elsewhere.
