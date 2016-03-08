Lazio name price tag for 'the next Iniesta'
09 June at 14:55According to the Republic, Sevilla is ready to make a new attempt for Luis Alberto. Lazio, however, has no intention to sell the Spanish playmaker and has fixed his minimum cost: 60 million euros. Luis Alberto has recently renewed until 2022.
Alberto had a stellar season for the Capital club, appearing 47 times across all competitions while scoring 12 goals and playing provider on 21 occasions.
The 25-year-old is one of several Lazio players who have garnered interest from abroad following an exciting campaign in which they fell short of Champions League qualification on the final matchday. Alberto bounced around in La Liga before joining Liverpool in 2013. However, he appeared just 9 times for the Reds in three years, and they elected to loan him out twice-Málaga in 2014-15 followed by a stint at Deportivo in 2015-16.
Alberto joined Lazio in August of 2016 for a fee of €4 million, a move that proved to be the perfect fit for the young playmaker.
Follow all the latest from Europe's top leagues http://calciomercato.com/en
Go to comments