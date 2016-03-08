Lazio near deal for Newcastle United target Wesley Moraes
02 June at 13:45According to what has been reported by Il Messaggero, Lazio are edging ever closer to completing a deal for Club Brugge forward Wesley Moraes.
The reports suggest that Lazio's current offer is €18m plus an additional €3m in bonuses; whilst the Belgian outfit would like €25m for the Brazilian.
Wesley has been linked heavily with a move to Lazio since last summer but, in recent months, reported competition has emerged in the likes of Newcastle United, Arsenal and clubs from the Chinese Super League. However, it looks as though the Biancocelesti may be able to get the deal over the line.
