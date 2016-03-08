Lazio near renewal for Man Utd and Inter target

13 September at 21:15
According to what has been reported by Il Messaggero today, Lazio are nearing a deal to renew the contract of Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic; a top target of the likes of Juventus, Manchester United, Inter Milan and PSG over the summer.

Milinkovic-Savic, however, remained with the Biancocelesti and now the Roman club are looking to tie him down to a new contract; set to become one of the club's highest earners. Milinkovic-Savic will sign a new deal to keep him in Rome in theory until 2024.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Juventus
Lazio

Globetrotter

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.