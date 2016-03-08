Lazio near renewal for Man Utd and Inter target
13 September at 21:15According to what has been reported by Il Messaggero today, Lazio are nearing a deal to renew the contract of Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic; a top target of the likes of Juventus, Manchester United, Inter Milan and PSG over the summer.
Milinkovic-Savic, however, remained with the Biancocelesti and now the Roman club are looking to tie him down to a new contract; set to become one of the club's highest earners. Milinkovic-Savic will sign a new deal to keep him in Rome in theory until 2024.
