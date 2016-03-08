Lazio news: Concern grows as fresh tests for Immobile, Leiva and Luis Alberto take place

Lazio are in the midst of an injury crisis; the Biancocelesti suffering from a whole host of minor muscle injuries that are keeping players out for ten days to three weeks at a time and the very frequency of these injuries is concerning many a Laziale.Lazio lost 1-0 to Sevilla at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday evening; unable to put the Andalusian side to the sword after the injuries suffered by Ciro Immobile and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic prior to the game, and those injuries to Luis Alberto, Marco Parolo and Bastos which took place within the match itself. By the hour mark, Lazio had used all three substitutes and things are not looking good for Simone Inzaghi.There are, as per Lalaziosiamonoi, fresh medical tests taking place at the Paideia clinic in Rome today, mainly focused on analysing the conditions of Ciro Immobile, Luis Alberto and Lucas Leiva; ahead of Lazio's clash with Genoa on Sunday. Immobile is expected to return in time for the match but the other two are not showing optimistic signs.

