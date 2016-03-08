Lazio news: Lotito delivers advice to players at Formello
22 February at 11:00Lazio are going through somewhat of a moment. The Biancocelesti have lost their last three games in all competitions; crashing out of the UEFA Europa League on Wednesday after a 2-0 defeat in Spain led to a 3-0 aggregate defeat to Sevilla in the round of 32. Lazio must now compete on just two fronts; Coppa Italia and Serie A and the club are trying to ensure that this remains the focus.
According to what has been reported by the Corriere dello Sport, Lazio president Claudio Lotito would have visited the club's Formello training centre and delivered a speech to the players, ensuring that they focus on the rest of the season, put the Europa League exit behind them and maybe challenge for a place in next season's Champions League via the top four.
