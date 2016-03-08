Lazio news: Lotito delivers advice to players at Formello

22 February at 11:00
Lazio are going through somewhat of a moment. The Biancocelesti have lost their last three games in all competitions; crashing out of the UEFA Europa League on Wednesday after a 2-0 defeat in Spain led to a 3-0 aggregate defeat to Sevilla in the round of 32. Lazio must now compete on just two fronts; Coppa Italia and Serie A and the club are trying to ensure that this remains the focus.

According to what has been reported by the Corriere dello Sport, Lazio president Claudio Lotito would have visited the club's Formello training centre and delivered a speech to the players, ensuring that they focus on the rest of the season, put the Europa League exit behind them and maybe challenge for a place in next season's Champions League via the top four.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.


For more Lazio exclusives, news and features, visit The Laziali!
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Lazio
Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.