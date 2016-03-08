Lazio news: Luis Alberto and Parolo both out with injuries during Sevilla clash

14 February at 20:30
During Lazio's Europa League encounter with Sevilla, the Biancocelesti's injury troubles went from bad to worse. In fact, they can now add two more names to the injury list. 
 
Marco Parolo and Luis Alberto were both forced to leave the pitch just before half-time due to injuries. For the latter, a problem with his ankle kept him from continuing the game, while the Spaniard is suffering from a thigh issue. 
 

