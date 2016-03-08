Lazio news: Lulic could miss AC Milan clash after injury in training

Lazio's Bosnian fullback, Senad Lulic, was forced to stop today's training as he experienced a problem his knee. As reported by Lalaziosiamonoi.it, he even limped back into the locker room at the Biancocelesti's training ground.

Therefore, could miss the semi-final clash with AC Milan on Tuesday. Tests will be made to evaluate the situation properly, with Lazio hoping that it's nothing serious amid their injury struggles.