Lazio news: Lulic could miss AC Milan clash after injury in training

24 February at 16:15
Lazio's Bosnian fullback, Senad Lulic, was forced to stop today's training as he experienced a problem his knee. As reported by Lalaziosiamonoi.it, he even limped back into the locker room at the Biancocelesti's training ground. 
 
Therefore, could miss the semi-final clash with AC Milan on Tuesday. Tests will be made to evaluate the situation properly, with Lazio hoping that it's nothing serious amid their injury struggles.
 

