Lazio news: Tare seeks to bring former Inter midfielder back to Serie A

08 March at 11:00
Lazio are already plotting their moves in the summer transfer market; the club starting to line up the additions and sales that they will be making over the summer months. Claudio Lotito and Igli Tare have established a reputation for being tricky to deal with, especially in regards to the sale of Lazio players; the duo unwilling to undercut themselves, however slightly, to achieve a sale.

Now, Igli Tare is working on bringing a former Inter Milan midfielder to the Stadio Olimpico in the form of Chilean defensive midfielder Gary Medel. The 31-year-old currently plays for Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas but has not been performing well recently and could be available to buy for as little as €4.5m. Therefore, the Lazio management may see Medel as a cheap diamond in the rough; considering he is both proven on an international and an Italian level.

A low-cost operation but one that Lazio are working on nonetheless and Inter fans could soon see a familiar face turn out in Biancocelesti.

