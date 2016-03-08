Lazio news: West Ham agreement close, Tare to scout Liverpool starlet at World Cup
13 June at 15:30Lazio wanted to keep Felipe Anderson at the club, but the Brazilian has decided to leave in the summer transfer window.
As per the information gathered by Il Tempo, the English Premier League club now want to complete the signing of Felipe Anderson. The Hammers are ready to pay him weekly salary of 80,000 euros taking his yearly salary to 4 million euros.
West Ham United already have new manager Manuel Pellergini and he wants Felipe Anderson at the English club. The first official offer arrived from West Ham United was 20 million euros and it will be increased to 30 million euros based on incentives.
Meanwhile, Lazio director of football Igli Tare will travel to Russia for the FIFA 2018 World Cup to monitor Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic. Lazio will now have to convince the manager of the English Premier League club, Jurgen Klopp to allow Grujic leave in the summer transfer window.
