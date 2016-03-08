Lazio, OFFICIAL: Inzaghi signs new deal

La S.S. Lazio comunica di aver rinnovato e prolungato il contratto di lavoro del Sig. Simone Inzaghi fino al 30/06/2021



Lazio has officially announced on its website and through its social media channels that they have agreed to renew Simone Inzaghi's contract which, after weeks of rumors about his possible farewell and the courtship of Juve and Milan, will remain as coach of the biancoceleste club.THE PRESS RELEASEThe S.S. Lazio announces that it has renewed and extended the employment contract of Mr. Simone Inzaghi until 06/30/2021.The choice to continue this journey together, the result of shared planning, strengthens the bond between the parties and certifies the unity of intent necessary to achieve the set sporting goals.