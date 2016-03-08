Lazio, only 3000 tickets sold for game against Torino tonight
30 October at 11:45Lazio have only sold around 3,000 tickets for tonight’s league clash against Torino, according to a report from today’s paper edition of the Rome based newspaper Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how out of the 3,000 tickets, 126 are reserved for guests, showing that the Biancocelesti fans aren’t too excited to watch the club in tonight’s game. The report also highlights how no major increase of ticket sales is expected today before the game, which the club hoped would feature around 25 thousand spectators.
Apollo Heyes
