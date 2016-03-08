Lazio, Only De Bruyne more creative than Luis Alberto
04 October at 10:15Luis Alberto was been in good form this season, helping the Biancocelesti recover points on several occasions. He had a fine performance yesterday evening, subbed on to help the club secure three points against Rennes and contributing an assist for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's equaliser.
As has been collected by Lazio Page, this is Luis Alberto's fifth assist of the season, having four in Serie A and one in Europa League; only being outranked by Kevin De Bruyne in all of Europe's top five leagues.
