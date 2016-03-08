Lazio, Parolo: 'Suspend the games due to Racism? That would give importance to 4 or 5 people'
26 November at 15:30Lazio midfielder Marco Parolo gave his thoughts about racism in Italian football and the potential solutions to the problem, with Calciomercato.com noting his words.
"Is it right to suspend the match for the racist chants? It's a delicate issue. For me, suspending the game gives weight to 4-5 people who do the wrong thing and it emphasises them. It's bad to hear them, but if you give less weight then these people disappear. It's bad, it happens, and it shouldn't.”
Racism in Italian football has become an increasingly worse problem for the League this season, with incidents such as the apparent racist abuse towards Inter striker Romelu Lukaku from Cagliari fans or the monkey chants that Brescia striker Mario Balotelli received from Hellas Verona fans earlier this season both being a few of the examples of the problem.
Apollo Heyes
