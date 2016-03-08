Lazio plan 70 million euro release clause for Joaquin Correa
21 September at 12:15According to what has been reported by the Corriere dello Sport, Lazio are nearing a contract renewal for Argentine forward Joaquin Correa.
Correa, who signed for the Biancocelesti from Sevilla last summer, has really made a name for himself in his fourteen months in Rome. So much so that the club are now looking to tie him down to a new contract, to keep him at the club amid reports that there is interest from the likes of AC Milan during the summer.
The new deal, as per the reports, will not only see the Argentine join the likes of Ciro Immobile and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic on a 2 million euro deal making him one of the club's highest earners but will also include a release clause. The current indication is that this clause will sit at 70 million euros,
