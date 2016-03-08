Lazio prepare contract offer for star man wanted by Milan: the details
09 July at 22:30According to what has been recently reported by La Repubblica, Lazio and Claudio Lotito are looking to tie up star man Ciro Immobile to a new contract, amidst rumours that AC Milan were interested in signing the bomber.
Earlier in the summer, both AS Monaco and Tottenham Hotspur had expressed an interest in signing Immobile from Lazio, after an impressive season which saw him tie with Mauro Icardi as the top scorer in Serie A.
However, La Repubblica’s latest reports have revealed the contract offer that Claudio Lotito and Lazio are looking to offer Immobile. The reports suggest that the increase would be from €2.5 million each season, to €3 million, inclusive of bonuses; with a four-year deal in mind to keep the Italian striker in Rome until 2022.
Lazio fans will eagerly await further updates on this as they pray that they can keep hold of a truly influential player within their ranks.
Sam Wilson ( @snhw_ )
