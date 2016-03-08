Lazio president admits it will be hard to keep SMS this summer
19 July at 20:45
Lazio president Claudio Lotito today spoke to Sportmediaset about the ambition of the team and the future of Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
“I imagine a highly structured and organized club, potentially strong from the economic point of view and that fights for the first position in international football.
“The Champions League goal? I hope that this year we will be aware of our potential,” said Litito.
“Last year I had the courage to reject some important offers [for SMS]. This year, due to the commitments made with the player and his staff and for what he has shown, I would have fewer weapons to spend to prevent his dreams and above all his expectations from being fulfilled ".
“The neighbour’s grass is always greener. I believe that the choice made by Inzaghi and especially Tare was right [not to leave for Milan. Lazio is their own home and any other destination might have allowed them to obtain greater gains, but probably less satisfaction”.
"If health assists me, I hope to remain in a position to continue. Being the president of your favourite team is the most beautiful thing, I hope to pass the baton to my son, who has a very special attachment to these colours ”.
