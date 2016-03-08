Lazio president admits it will be hard to keep SMS this summer



Lazio president Claudio Lotito today spoke to Sportmediaset about the ambition of the team and the future of Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.



“I imagine a highly structured and organized club, potentially strong from the economic point of view and that fights for the first position in international football.



“The Champions League goal? I hope that this year we will be aware of our potential,” said Litito.



“Last year I had the courage to reject some important offers [for SMS]. This year, due to the commitments made with the player and his staff and for what he has shown, I would have fewer weapons to spend to prevent his dreams and above all his expectations from being fulfilled ".



“The neighbour’s grass is always greener. I believe that the choice made by Inzaghi and especially Tare was right [not to leave for Milan. Lazio is their own home and any other destination might have allowed them to obtain greater gains, but probably less satisfaction”.



"If health assists me, I hope to remain in a position to continue. Being the president of your favourite team is the most beautiful thing, I hope to pass the baton to my son, who has a very special attachment to these colours ”.



