Lazio president brands club 'a big family' and vows to challenge Juve



Lazio president Claudio Lotito spoke to the press at the annual Federmanager assembly Rome.



"Today Lazio is a club that works very well. It closed the budget at 38 million and has also combined the results of its core business not insignificant: after Juventus is the club that has won more than anyone else, since I am a fighter, we are trying to take on another challenge which, in public opinion, is considered impossible.



"I think a club is like a big family, where the good family man must adopt common sense and where everyone must be motivated and must contribute to a management that protects, not the corporate aspects, but the interest of all those who contribute to doing business.



“What counts is the teamwork, the determination, the clear strategy where we want to arrive, and above all, the conviction that everyone is useful, but no one is fundamental. objective and great goals can be achieved."







