Lazio President Claudio Lotito; 'I thank De Rossi after the derby'

Claudio Lotito, president of Lazio, spoke to the press at the NO BULLI project.



"The important thing is to give everyone the chance to express respect. I appreciated De Rossi's behaviour after the derby when he said that Lazio proved to be better than Roma".



“I appreciated this and therefore thanked him. Today, unfortunately, we live in a society where material things are more important, but values must be respected. We must succeed, through the players who are an example, in conveying to young people that sport is not only tied to victory ".



"We are talking about a sports competition, the result is important, but it is not the only thing that matters. If Lazio were able to field all the values it possesses, then if it can beat it with anyone".



