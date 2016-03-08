Lazio president Lotito defends racist chants
01 October at 19:02Italian Serie A outfit Lazio President Claudio Lotito has defended racial chants by claiming they are always not ‘discriminatory’.
The 62-year-old was quoted by Ansa.it as saying that monkey chants are not always ‘discriminatory’ and that every incident needs to be interpreted differently.
“Monkey chants are not always an act of discrimination or racism,” he said. “I remember when I was a child, often people who were not people of color, who had normal white skin, would make monkey chants to discourage players.”
He further added: “Every case should be interpreted differently. We have many players who are people of color. I don’t think Lazio makes any distinction in color of people’s skin. Lazio’s behavior in this regard is visible for everyone to see.”
