Lazio president on Manchester United and Chelsea target: “not for sale”
31 July at 18:30According to what has been gathered by the microphones of French radio station RMC Sport, Lazio president Claudio Lotito spoke on the potential departure of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Lazio’s 23-year-old Serbian midfielder has been a target and a hot topic of debate for a number of elite clubs this summer, with Manchester United, Chelsea, Juventus, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Barcelona, PSG and Juventus all reportedly interested.
Speaking to RMC Sport, Lotito said: “I did not put on sale Milinkovic, as in all things, absurd offers will be evaluated, in the exclusive interest of the club. However, I have not ever perceived an emolument, unlike many other colleagues of mine.”
This adds to the quote from the midfielder himself earlier, who, when asked if he was staying at Lazio, said: “Of course, I am here!”
Therefore, it looks as though Milinkovic-Savic will be remaining with Lazio as they attempt to push for Champions League qualification this season.
For more Lazio news, views and exclusives, visit The Laziali.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments