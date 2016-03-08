Lazio president refuses to rule out sale of Juve and Real Madrid target

​Sergej Milinkovic-Savic could leave Lazio this summer, as revealed by the club's president in a recent interview. The likes of Juventus and Real Madrid have both shown their interest in the player as of late, and soon a move could finally materialize for the Serbian.

"Milinkovic is not for sale, as I said last year and then the facts proved me right. It is also true that, should an important offer arrive not only for the club but also for the player, then we would sit around a table to talk about it," he began.

The president also spoke about Simone Inzaghi's future, as the manager has been linked with Milan and Juventus in recent weeks.

"Negotiations with Inzaghi? He has a contract, no negotiations are needed. I have never said that he should leave. Even when Tare's contract was about to end, we renewed," he concluded.

