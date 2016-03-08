"Sergej is the best young midfielder in the world, and he has a great margin for improvement. However, so far, no one have come forward; I haven't recieved any offers from Milan or Juventus, let alone from Real Madrdi and Manchester United.

"I certainly won't push to sell him, but if you ask me how much he is worth, then I need to remind you that last year I turned down €110m. How much was Pogba sold for to Man Utd? €110m? Then Milinkovic is worth even more, because he's much better. Now rest assured, I'm not interested in loan formulas or technical counterparts," Lotito concluded.

AC Milan and Manchester United have both been heavily linked with the midfielder these past days, although a deal seems unlikely for both sides.