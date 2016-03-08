Lazio president reveals he has 'few weapons' to keep Man Utd and PSG target
19 July at 17:00Lazio's president Claudio Lotito spoke to Sportmediaset on the occasion of his 15th anniversary as the president of the Biancoceleste.
"I would like a highly structured and organized club, potentially strong from the economic-patrimonial point of view and which fights for the top positions on the international football scene. The Champions League? I hope that this year we will be aware of our potential," he said.
"Milinkovic-Savic? It is not an economic problem. Last year I had the courage to refuse some important offers. This year, due to the commitments made with the player and his staff and for what he has shown, I have fewer weapons to spend to prevent his dreams and above his expectations from being fulfilled.
"Inzaghi and Tare? The neighbour's grass is always greener. I believe that the choice made by Inzaghi and especially Tare was right. Any other destination would have allowed them to obtain greater gains but probably less satisfaction.
"If my health stays good, I hope to remain in this position in the future. Being a president of your favourite team is the most beautiful thing, I hope to pass the baton to my son, who has a very special attachment to these colours," Lotito concluded.
Go to comments