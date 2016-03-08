Lazio presidents hints that Manchester United and Juventus target could stay
18 July at 10:00Lazio president Claudio Lotito has given an interview to the Corriere dello Sport about several topics, including the future of Manchester United and Juventus target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
"Milinkovic-Savic? We have created a glass house and understood that people cannot be forced to play their role in an environment where they feel restricted. This is not the case with Sergej. He showed great affection, responsibility and seriousness. It will depend on the events and not on the club. Last year I managed to reject the assaults, this year we could propose a matter of respect if the player were to propose a different solution.
"Lazio will never be weakened, but always strengthened, there is no doubt about this: it is our understanding.
"All the promoted actions have as their objective the pride of the Lazio brand. We have moved from the phase in which no one believed in that of our objectives, today the team is permanently present in European competitions. My players have to summarize three parameters: technical potential, morality, functional economic compatibility."
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
For more Lazio exclusives, news and features, visit The Laziali!
Go to comments