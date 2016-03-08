Lazio, problems with the squad before season opener

20 August at 12:45
Simone Inzaghi is currently unhappy as Lazio look to start their season against Sampdoria this weekend missing a few key players. Not only is new signing 25-year-old Italian Manuel Lazzarri out due to a fractured hand, but also another key signing in Denis Vavro will not be playing against Sampdoria, due to a lack of comfort in playing in a 3-man defence. The 23-year-old Slovakian defender has only ever played in a 4-man defence before, and still needs time to adjust to Inzaghi’s system.
 
Alongside Acerbi and Radu, Bastos could return on the team sheet, despite the new signings. Then there is an issue with Lazio’s attack. Ciro Immobile is ready to play, but there is currently nobody available to play behind the star striker. Whilst Felipe Caicedo is all but set to remain with the Biancocelesti, he is currently dealing with a thigh injury which will rule him out of the season opener.

Apollo Heyes

