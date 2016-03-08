Lazio, PSG planning to table a €75m bid for Juventus target and Milinkovic-Savic

PSG seem to be very serious about signing Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Accordig to today’s Corriere dello Sport Leonardo is desperate to bring the midfielder to the Parc des Princes, and thinks that he will add a bit of grit to the Parisians midfield that has been lacking for a while now. Lazio are said to prepared to sacrifice the midfielder as he has made it clear to them that he wants to leave, but know that they cannot afford to let him go on the cheap.





Lotito has placed a price tag of €100 million on the Serbian’s head, but Leonardo believes that an offer in the region of €75m may be enough to open the lines of negotiations between the two clubs. Juventus have held a long-standing interest in the player, but until the Pogba situation becomes clearer it is thought it is unlikely that Juventus will put a bid in for SMS. Pogba is undeniably their number one target and to bid for Milinkovic-Savic may harm the chances of bringing ‘Pog-back’, so at the moment they are watching events unfold from the backseat. But they run the risk of losing their longtime target to PSG, who seem to have their sights firmly set on the Serbian powerhouse.

