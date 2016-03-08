Lazio, PSG table offer of €55m for Juventus target Milinkovic-Savic
21 June at 16:00
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is one of the hottest names on the market this summer, with Juventus remaining alert on the Serbian player, but not just them. The Lazio midfielder, in fact, is an old favourite of Leonardo, who tried to take him to Milan last season. And the Brazilian has no intention of giving up on the player, all the more so now that he is at the helm of PSG, a club with spending power far superior to that of the Rossoneri.
The first offer, as reported by the French press, has already arrived. In recent days, Leonardo has sent an email containing a €45 million proposal plus €10m in bonuses. Lotito obviously has no intention of considering a figure this small, but the signal that comes from Paris is quite clear, Leonardo has realized he needs to beef up the PSG midfield, and he has set his sights on Milinkovic-Savic.
SMS still has strong interest of Juventus, but at the moment they have other priorities in midfield. The black and white goal is Paul Pogba, but if the negotiation with Manchester United were to fail, the Bianconeri would be ready to return to the chase for Milinkovic-Savic, according to what reported by the Corriere dello Sport, with an offer of over €60 million.
Go to comments