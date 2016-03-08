Lazio pursue Manchester United and Liverpool target as Felipe Anderson replacement
12 July at 09:45According to what has been reported recently by Italian outlet Il Corriere dello Sport, Lazio have their eye on Stoke City’s Swiss international Xherdan Shaqiri.
Shaqiri has finished international duty at the World Cup with the Swiss national team, after they crashed out in the Round of 16 in a 1-0 defeat to Sweden.
Now, with Brazilian winger close to a switch to Premier League side West Ham; after the Hammers beat off competition from Valencia, Monaco and Chelsea, Lazio are hunting for a potential replacement.
The reports from Il Corriere dello Sport suggest that Igli Tare is a big fan of Shaqiri and therefore Lazio may look to act upon this wish. However, Liverpool are said to be in talks with Stoke over the transfer, whilst Manchester United are also reportedly interested.
To make matters more complicated, Shaqiri is said to want to stay in the Premier League; whilst relegation with Stoke means that he is available for just €15 million.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
For more Lazio news, exclusives and opinion pieces, visit The Laziali.
Go to comments