Lazio, RB Salzburg midfielder keen to join in January
09 December at 19:00RB Salzburg midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai’s entourage has contacted Lazio to discuss a possible move in January, according to a report from Italian media outlet Lalaziosiamonoi.it via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 19-year-old Hungarian midfielder, who is contracted to the Austrian side until 2022, is keen to progress his career and thinks Lazio may be a good fit for him. So far this season Szoboszlai has scored four goals and provided five assists in 19 appearances for the club.
Apollo Heyes
